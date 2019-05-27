16 things to do this weekend in and around Edmonton

June is here and that means festivals, summer sports and family adventures are ramping up.

Festivals and Rodeos

It's all about the kids at the 38th annual International Children's Festival of the Arts on in St. Albert this week until Sunday.

A new festival for kids kicking off in Spruce Grove at Putting Horse Ranch this weekend. It's Kidzstock with a pie eating contest, rubber ducky races, golf and music.

Farmers' Days Rodeo and Exhibition goes at Heritage Park in Stony Plain with events from Friday to Sunday.

It's an event celebrating the largest land mammals in North America. The Bison Festival at Elk Island National Park on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.

The sheep return to the City of Fort Saskatchewan as part of the Legacy Park Family Festival this weekend with the flock, shepherd and dogs arriving Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Fort Saskatchewan's sheep return to their grass management duties for another summer around the heritage precinct. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Still with the animal kingdom, the Edmonton International Cat Festival goes Saturday at the MacEwan Robbins Health Centre.

Nextfest, a festival dedicated to the next generation of local artists, offers a variety of experiences at the Roxy on Gateway with performances and events on from Thursday to June 9.

The glasses are half full at the Edmonton Craft Beer Festival with more than 500 local, national and international brews from more than 100 breweries on Friday and Saturday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Music

The Jaywalker's Jamboree features dozens of entertainers, performers and a midway in Camrose.

Local artists and community are showcased at the Heart of the City Music and Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Giovanni Caboto Park.

Listen to popular tunes from the 1920s, 30s and 40s by Berlin, Kern and Gershwin at The Edmonton Pops Orchestra Fancy Free on at the Capitol Theatre in Fort Edmonton Park Saturday night.

Swing to toe taping tunes from the 1920s, 30s and 40s this weekend at the Capitol Theatre. (Bottom Line Productions)

Edmonton Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony and celebration goes Sunday night with a performance by Kat Danser at Blues on Whyte.

Sports

It's Fan Day at Commonwealth Stadium Sunday with an Eskies practice, plus a full-team autograph signing, BBQ and face painting.

Soccer action at Clarke Field as FC Edmonton squares off against Valour FC at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

In baseball, the Edmonton Prospects take on the Brooks Bombers in a pair of games this weekend at Re-Max Field.

The 10th annual Cycle for Autism fundraiser Sunday in Gold Bar Park is a fun, inclusive event for riders of any age and ability.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.