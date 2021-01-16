Alberta records 15 more deaths from COVID-19, along with 717 new cases

On Saturday, Alberta reported 15 more deaths due to COVID-19, along with 717 new cases of the disease.

Currently, there are 12,713 active cases of the illness in Alberta.

That includes 765 people who were in hospital with the illness on Friday — down 31 from Thursday — of which 122 were in intensive care unit beds.

Provincial labs completed 12,439 tests for the disease on Friday, down from the 13,575 tests completed on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 116,087 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, including 1,417 deaths from the disease.

Here is how the active cases break down among health zones:

Calgary zone: 4,863 cases

Edmonton zone: 4,510 cases

North zone: 1,714 cases

Central zone: 1,209 cases

South zone: 400 cases

Unknown: 17 cases

An additional 7,451 doses of vaccine had been administered by the end of the day on Friday, bringing the total number of doses administered to 81,561.

Alberta's public health restrictions continue to be in effect this weekend, though some restrictions, such as the closures of businesses like barbershops and hair salons, are to be eased on Monday.

On Twitter, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, encouraged Albertans to get outside and enjoy the mild weather while following the public health measures currently in place.

Hinshaw said her next in-person update will be on Monday.