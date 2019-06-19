Girl, 15, charged with manslaughter, arson after fatal trailer fire in northern Alberta

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with manslaughter and arson with disregard for human life after a fatal trailer fire on the Swan River reserve near Slave Lake.

Police say a woman died as a result of smoke inhalation in the April 23 fire and the investigation revealed the cause of the fire was arson.

The RCMP major crimes unit worked with the Lakeshore Regional Police Service on the investigation, with the Peace River RCMP forensic identification section providing support, a news release said.



The 15-year-old from Swan River was arrested and charged on Tuesday. She has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Cour in Slave Lake on July 10.

Police did not release the victim's name; the accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Swan River reserve is near Kinuso on the southern shore of Lesser Slave Lake, about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.