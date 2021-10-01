14-year-old girl dead after motorbike accident near Grande Prairie, Alta.
RCMP were called to the crash, which happened near Township Road 721 just west of the city, at around 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
A 14-year-old girl was killed Thursday following a single-vehicle collision while driving a motorbike near Grande Prairie, Alta.
RCMP were called to the crash at around 3:45 p.m. near Township Road 721, just west of the city.
Police described the bike as a motorbike or dirtbike, of the type usually used for off-roading.
The girl, whose name will not be released, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Friday.
RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate, the news release said.
Grande Prairie is located about 460 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.