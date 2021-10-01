14-year-old girl dead after motorbike accident near Grande Prairie, Alta.

A 14-year-old girl was killed Thursday following a single-vehicle collision while driving a motorbike near Grande Prairie, Alta.

RCMP were called to the crash at around 3:45 p.m. near Township Road 721, just west of the city.

Police described the bike as a motorbike or dirtbike, of the type usually used for off-roading.

The girl, whose name will not be released, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

RCMP and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate, the news release said.

Grande Prairie is located about 460 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.