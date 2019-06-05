14 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

Take a spin in a classic car, walk with the dinosaurs or take a ride on the midway. Here's some ideas to help you with your weekend.

Festivals and events

Billed as the world's first green carnival, Sustainival Edmonton is powered by renewable energy and features a midway, live-action board game, and eco-learning. Drop by at Kingsway Mall parking lot from Thursday to Sunday.

Devon Days also has a midway, along with fireworks, parade, a family fun fair and a drive-in Movie Night of Mary Poppins Returns. It too runs until Sunday.

Take in music, dance, poetry and more at the Syrian Arts Showcase at the Orange Hub on Saturday.

Love dinosaurs? Then the traveling exhibit Jurassic Quest, with more than 80 true-to-life size dinosaurs, at the Edmonton Expo Centre from Friday to Sunday, is for you.

Check out rare vehicles, including open-hooded roadsters and 1960s muscle cars, this weekend at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum. (Reynolds-Alberta Museum/Facebook)

Cruise on by the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin for History Road: The Ultimate Car Show this weekend.

Now in its 13th year, the Oilers Locker Room Sale is back. Swing by Rogers Place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday for one-of-a-kind and game-used gear from the Oilers and Oil Kings.

Music

Expect metal, rock, punk and more to fill the Freemasons' Hall on Saturday afternoon for the 7th annual Edmonton Band-Aid in support of local children's charity Little Warriors.

Enjoy the music of Rogers and Hammerstein with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra at the Winspear Centre in a show called The Golden Age of Broadway, on Friday and Saturday.

Take a trip to Broadway at the Winspear Centre in a tribute to Rogers and Hammerstein. (Winspear Centre)

Local musicians Mira Campbell, Sam Flint, Kathryn Johnson and others play at a YEG Music pride event on Saturday night at the Cafe Blackbird.

Music, theatre, dance, film, visual art and more are offered at Nextfest at the Roxy on Gateway with performances and events on until Sunday.

The music continues with Opera NUOVA, the Opera and Music Theatre Festival, on at various venues until the end of the month.

Outdoors

Edmonton Prospects play the Okotoks Dawgs in a couple of ball games at RE-MAX Field Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Catch the Edmonton Prospects in action at RE/MAX Field. (John Robertson/CBC)

Run Walk Ride for Vision Zero is an event to promote traffic safety for pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and drivers. It's on Saturday with a 2k or 5k run/walk and 10k family-fun cycle.

And with summer just around the corner, fresh local produce is teeming at a variety of ongoing outdoor markets including the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market, the Callingwood Farmers' Market, Old Strathcona Farmers' Market and 124 Grand Market to name a few.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton this week on Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.