$14.9M lotto win leaves Edmonton ticket holder in disbelief
2nd $14.9M prize remains unclaimed in rural Alberta
An Edmonton man is $14.9 million richer after his numbers turned up in a Lotto 6/49 draw last weekend.
"I had just gotten off a business call and remembered I had a lottery ticket to check," Lorne Nakonechny was quoted as saying in a news release. "I scanned it using the WCLC mobile app, and all of these numbers came up in the amount on the screen."
He said he couldn't believe his eyes.
"I was sure I was seeing things, so I checked the numbers on WCLC's website," he said.
Nakonechny said he hasn't any plans for the money yet.
Nakonechny, who redeemed his ticket at Namao Superstop, at 164th Avenue and 97th Street, shared the $29,801,647 jackpot with another ticket buyer elsewhere in Alberta, outside of Edmonton and Calgary.
The second $14.9M prize remains unclaimed.
Nakonechny's win is the 18th time a lottery player in Alberta has won at least $1 million this year.
