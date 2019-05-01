13 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

May is here. You want to get out. But what to do?

Fairs and festivals

NorthwestFest is back. The international documentary festival showcases 10 days of inspiring films. Catch showings at various Edmonton venues until May 12.

Craft lovers will be converging on the Butterdome to check out the work of more than 180 artists for the annual spring craft sale.

It's the final weekend to catch local talent Darrin Hagen at Theatre Network live at the Roxy on Gateway in the premiere of The Empress & The Prime Minister. The story is based on drag queen ted northe, aka the Empress of Canada, and his remarkable connection with a young minister of justice, Pierre Trudeau.

Find fabric, yarn and notions at bargain basement prices at the 7th annual Fabulous Fabric Frenzy, a fundraiser for Grandmothers of Alberta for a New Generation, on Saturday at Hardisty School.

People who love them, love them a lot. It's Free Comic Book Day Saturday at participating locations.

From Iron Man and Captain America to Black Panther and Captain Marvel, comic books are enjoying a renaissance. Celebrate the art form at the annual Free Comic Book Day. (Josh Hoffman/CBC)

Enter the dojo at the Karate Canada Junior National Championships at the Edmonton Expo Centre from Friday to Sunday.

Music

Rockers Godsmack and Volbeat play Rogers Place Friday.

As part of Asian Heritage month, Kita no Taiko Japanese Drumming Society hosts Rhythm & Roots: Harmony at Convocation Hall on Sunday afternoon.

With its gleaming 6,551 pipes, the Davis Concert Organ is a backdrop for Vivaldi's Four Seasons at the Francis Winspear Centre for Music. (John Robertson/CBC) Spring is the best of the The Four Seasons, so some say. Find out for yourself at ESO's performance of Vivaldi's masterpiece at the Winspear Centre on Sunday afternoon.

As part of the cross border jazz series, performers Jon Mayer and the Roy McCurdy Trio take the stage at the Yardbird Suite Friday and Saturday.

Outdoors

Enjoy architecture and hearing a story while taking a stroll? Jane's Walk is an annual festival of free citizen-led walking conversations. This weekend's event is inspired by urban thinker, writer and activist Jane Jacobs.

A dozen Indigenous and Métis artists perform in a special gala performance combining photography, music and dance. Kisakihtin takes place Sunday at the Boyle Street Plaza.

Japanese Children's Day is a national holiday in Japan. Celebrate the day at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden in Parkland County Sunday.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.