13 tenants displaced after apartment fire in Old Strathcona area

A deliberately set fire in a three-storey apartment building near Whyte Avenue forced 13 people out of their homes early Monday and caused nearly $700,000 in damages.

Firefighters were called to Whyte Champagne apartments at 10625 83rd Ave. just before 2:30 a.m. for a working structure fire.

The fire was put out by 4:33 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said in a news release.

There were no reported injuries.

Thirteen people displaced by the fire were provided temporary shelter in a city bus.

The Emergency Support Response Team is helping tenants. Nine people required help to find temporary housing, EFRS said.

The fire was discovered in a hallway in the lower level of the building. Flames reached the second floor, causing damage to several floor joists and electrical wiring.

There was smoke damage to the structure and contents on upper floors, but water damage was limited to the lower level, EFRS said.

The total damage estimate is $675,000: $350,000 to the structure and $325,000 to the contents.

The Edmonton Police Service is continuing the investigation.

The Edmonton Emergency Relief Services Society is asking for donations of supplies for people displaced by the fire. Requested items include new socks and underwear, new toiletries, and clean and gently used clothing and footwear.

Donations can be dropped off at the society's building at 10255 104th St. between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.