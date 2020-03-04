12 things to do in Edmonton this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? From arts, to sports, to outdoor fun, we've got you covered.

Arts and culture

It's a chance for families to have some fun at the Mom, Pop and Tots fair over at the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend with special guest PJ Masks.

SkirtsAfire Festival's 10-day run wraps up this weekend with comedy, theatre, music, drama and more at venues in Old Strathcona, downtown and Alberta Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.

The Citadel Theatre's As You Like It sets Shakespeare's romantic comedy in Vancouver in the 1960s with over 25 songs from The Beatles. It's on until March 15.

Ever wonder how a jet engine works, or what it's like to be an air traffic controller? Find out at the Alberta Aviation Museum this weekend as it hosts a celebration of women in aviation on Saturday with special events and tributes.

Ever wonder what it's like to be an air traffic controller, or how a jet engine works. Find out all about it at the Alberta Aviation Museum this weekend. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The Telus World of Science hosts the first TECH Challenge Alberta Championship on Saturday and Sunday. Get there to watch teams battle for robot supremacy.

Sports

The Golden Bears and Pandas host the 2020 U SPORTS Track and Field Championship at the Butterdome.

Judo athletes from around the world will be at West Edmonton Mall for the 2020 Edmonton International Judo Championship with athletes from as far away as Brazil and Japan competing.

The Edmonton Oilers' push to make the playoffs continues Saturday as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place.

Music

The Yardbird Suite is presenting some of the best young jazz players in our city this weekend with Littlebirds.

Edmonton's own Ken Stead is at Festival Place in Sherwood Park on Saturday night.

Father Funk and WBBL brings their FLY Kids Canada tour to The Starlite Room this Saturday.

Outdoors

If you're looking for something different to do with your pet, how about a pet gardening workshop at Salisbury Greenhouse on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. Well-trained pets and their owners are welcome to learn all about pet-friendly plants.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.