116 days, 2,200 kilometres: Sherwood Park senior walks every street in his hometown

In March, Terry Fikowski started walking — and he kept on walking. Not just around the block, not just around the neighbourhood, but around his entire community of Sherwood Park.

The 73-year-old has covered ground from Highway 16 in the north to Wye Road in the south. He traveled from the western boundary of Anthony Henday Drive to Highway 21 in the east.

Now, 116 days and two pairs of running shoes later, Fikowski has walked 2,200 kilometres — averaging about 17 kilometres a day.

Terry Fikowski mapped his walking routes, so he could track every street in Sherwood Park that he needed to walk. (Supplied by Terry Fikowski)

It all started when Fikowski came back from vacation in early March. He was hitting the gym three times a week but the pandemic quickly put an end to that.

So he decided to walk — an hour and a half a day around his neighbourhood at first. Then he started checking out some new areas. His wife suggested he start marking down where he's walked on a map.

"Then all of a sudden I thought, you know what, it might be possible to walk every street in Sherwood Park," Fikowski told CBC Edmonton's Edmonton AM. "I mean, our community is what, 75, 80,000 [people]? It's not that large."

But he wasn't satisfied with the routes he'd already done.

"What I have to do then is start all over again because I didn't do the cul-de-sacs in the keyhole crescents and everything else where I walked," Fikowski said. "So I started all over again and I marked it all on a map."

Even though Fikowski has lived in Sherwood Park for nearly 50 years, he was amazed by what his community has to offer. (Supplied by Terry Fikowski)

He battled through his blisters on blisters and on July 12th finished the feat: walking every street in Sherwood Park.

"It really got interesting because we've lived in Sherwood Park almost 49 years, like from 1971," he said. " And I thought I knew Sherwood Park but I had absolutely no idea what we have. It was amazing ... it became sort of, I guess, an obsession."

Apparently Fikowski enjoys a challenge because after completing his hometown trek, he's found a way to stay motivated.

"I still make sure that I walk at least 20,000 steps a day," Fikowski said. "My wife doesn't know this but my new objective is to walk four million steps in 200 days. So that's that's what I'm doing now."