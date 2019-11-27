111 collisions reported in Edmonton amid Tuesday snowfall

Skip to Main Content
Edmonton police spokesperson Carolin Maran said between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m., five collisions resulted in injury, 13 were hit and run collisions, and 93 involved property damage.

Environment Canada says to expect 2 centimetres of snow ending near midnight, with a low of minus 9

A total of 111 collisions were reported to the Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday after snow caused slick road conditions.  (Emilio Avalos/CBC)

Persistent snow in Edmonton led to slick road conditions and more than 100 collisions reported to Edmonton Police Services on Tuesday. 

Edmonton police spokesperson Carolin Maran said there were 111 collisions between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Five collisions resulted in injury, 13 were hit and run collisions, and 93 involved property damage.

Environment Canada says Edmonton can expect two centimetres of snow ending near midnight, with a low of -9 C.

