111 collisions reported in Edmonton amid Tuesday snowfall

Persistent snow in Edmonton led to slick road conditions and more than 100 collisions reported to Edmonton Police Services on Tuesday.

Edmonton police spokesperson Carolin Maran said there were 111 collisions between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Five collisions resulted in injury, 13 were hit and run collisions, and 93 involved property damage.

It’s a little bit slick this morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a>. This is another friendly reminder that your tires are not skates and our roads are not raceways. Drive according to road conditions and take a few extra minutes to get to where you need to go. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> —@edmontonpolice

Environment Canada says Edmonton can expect two centimetres of snow ending near midnight, with a low of -9 C.