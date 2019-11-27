111 collisions reported in Edmonton amid Tuesday snowfall
Environment Canada says to expect 2 centimetres of snow ending near midnight, with a low of minus 9
Persistent snow in Edmonton led to slick road conditions and more than 100 collisions reported to Edmonton Police Services on Tuesday.
Edmonton police spokesperson Carolin Maran said there were 111 collisions between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Five collisions resulted in injury, 13 were hit and run collisions, and 93 involved property damage.
It’s a little bit slick this morning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a>. This is another friendly reminder that your tires are not skates and our roads are not raceways. Drive according to road conditions and take a few extra minutes to get to where you need to go. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a>—@edmontonpolice
Environment Canada says Edmonton can expect two centimetres of snow ending near midnight, with a low of -9 C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.