Have your say on city plans for improving 106th, 107th streets downtown

Wider sidewalks but slightly narrower traffic lanes are in the city's plans to improve 106th Street and 107th Street downtown, balancing the needs of cyclists, pedestrians, motorists and transit users.

A streetscaping project on the two streets is "an opportunity for improved downtown streets that support safe and comfortable movement for all modes of transportation," the city said in an advisory this week.

"This project will explore ideas to transform these two streets into a sustainable, vibrant and green community."

Two drop-in sessions today will allow people to provide feedback and ideas. The sessions are at the Matrix Hotel, 10640 100th Ave., from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The project will see upgrades made to streets and sidewalks along 106th Street between 100th Avenue and 104th Avenue. On 107th Street, upgrades will be made between 99th Avenue and Jasper Avenue.

Streetscape designs may include more trees and landscaping, pedestrian lighting and furniture to "create an attractive and appealing area to gather," and improving traffic management and safety for all modes of transportation.

The city has already designated 106th Street from 100th Avenue to 104th Avenue as a key north-south corridor for the downtown bike network, and protected bike lanes on 106th Street are expected to remain.

Currently, 106th Street is lined with parking lots and low-rise buildings. The city says there is an opportunity to plan it as a "green link" between the future Warehouse Campus Neighbourhood Park and the rest of the warehouse district.

The city says 107th Street has one of the highest pedestrian counts in downtown Edmonton because of its proximity to the Alberta Legislature, NorQuest College, MacEwan University and the Corona LRT station.

It could become a "green corridor" connecting the future Warehouse District Neighbourhood Park and the legislature grounds.

More information on the city's plans can be on the project website.