Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Edmonton

Five generations celebrate Edmonton woman's 103rd birthday

At 103, Agnus Murphy is still going strong. She and her family celebrated her birthday Saturday, and Murphy talked about the change she's seen as a Black woman over the past century.

'She's doing absolutely amazing, and I think that she could probably make 104'

Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi · CBC News ·
Agnus Murphy, centre, with members of her family as they celebrate her 103rd birthday in Edmonton. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

Talking to Agnus Murphy at her birthday party this weekend, you might be surprised to learn what milestone she's celebrating.

At 103, she's spry as family and friends line up to wish her well.

Her grandson jokes she's the family's version of 'The Godfather'.

"We're going to come in and kiss the ring," joked Reigan Dolen.

"She's like a little hummingbird feeder. She brings everybody together. Everybody loves going to grandma's house and she loves having them."

Agnus Murphy, left, meets her 13-month-old great-great-granddaughter during her birthday. (Gabriela Panza-Beltradndi/CBC)

Murphy was born in Edmonton in August, 1919, and spent most of her life living in Alberta's capital. She worked as a house cleaner; and as a Black woman living a century ago, she said life wasn't easy.

"I just couldn't go and get a job because they opened the door and saw me with my dark face they'd close the door," she said.

"I'd tell them, I'd say I'm Black. And one lady said 'Oh dear, I hope you're not too Black,'" Murphy said, laughing at the memory.

"We made a joke about it for years."

She said she still encounters racism in Edmonton today, a century later. 

"The only difference now in Edmonton than it was then is just more of different people," she said. 

'All we have is family'

Murphy is happy and proud of the five generations gathered in her backyard to honour her — the youngest just over a year old. 

They made the journey to Edmonton from far and wide. Her 91-year-old cousin even came to visit from Texas.

"It's always important to celebrate and to keep in touch with the family," Bobbie Jean Horton said. 

"All we have is family."

Murphy has lived through over a century of world events. She's an inspiration to her family, said grandson Dolen. 

"She's been through life. She's been through 100 years of hell really and and come through it with flying colours. She's got a huge family that loves her," he said.

"If you first met my grandmother, you would be shocked how kind, how sweet, how knowledgeable she is. And people would be just listening to her. They would just you know, she's already lived life."

'I didn't think my 102nd birthday was very important, but all my friends did'

5 years ago
Duration 1:37
A 102-year-old Edmonton man celebrates his birthday at a hospice he visits weekly.

For many family members, Dolen said his grandmother is the kingpin of the family.

"She's healthy, she's doing absolutely amazing, and I think that she could probably make 104," he said.

"I'm hoping the world needs to have her here. She makes it better."

Murphy said she's happy to spend her birthday surrounded by the people she loves.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi

Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi is a CBC reporter based in Edmonton. She worked in newsrooms in Toronto, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Yellowknife before joining CBC North in 2017.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now