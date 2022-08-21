Five generations celebrate Edmonton woman's 103rd birthday

Talking to Agnus Murphy at her birthday party this weekend, you might be surprised to learn what milestone she's celebrating.

At 103, she's spry as family and friends line up to wish her well.

Her grandson jokes she's the family's version of 'The Godfather'.

"We're going to come in and kiss the ring," joked Reigan Dolen.

"She's like a little hummingbird feeder. She brings everybody together. Everybody loves going to grandma's house and she loves having them."

Agnus Murphy, left, meets her 13-month-old great-great-granddaughter during her birthday. (Gabriela Panza-Beltradndi/CBC)

Murphy was born in Edmonton in August, 1919, and spent most of her life living in Alberta's capital. She worked as a house cleaner; and as a Black woman living a century ago, she said life wasn't easy.

"I just couldn't go and get a job because they opened the door and saw me with my dark face they'd close the door," she said.

"I'd tell them, I'd say I'm Black. And one lady said 'Oh dear, I hope you're not too Black,'" Murphy said, laughing at the memory.

"We made a joke about it for years."

She said she still encounters racism in Edmonton today, a century later.

"The only difference now in Edmonton than it was then is just more of different people," she said.

'All we have is family'

Murphy is happy and proud of the five generations gathered in her backyard to honour her — the youngest just over a year old.

They made the journey to Edmonton from far and wide. Her 91-year-old cousin even came to visit from Texas.

"It's always important to celebrate and to keep in touch with the family," Bobbie Jean Horton said.

"All we have is family."

Murphy has lived through over a century of world events. She's an inspiration to her family, said grandson Dolen.

"She's been through life. She's been through 100 years of hell really and and come through it with flying colours. She's got a huge family that loves her," he said.

"If you first met my grandmother, you would be shocked how kind, how sweet, how knowledgeable she is. And people would be just listening to her. They would just you know, she's already lived life."

For many family members, Dolen said his grandmother is the kingpin of the family.

"She's healthy, she's doing absolutely amazing, and I think that she could probably make 104," he said.

"I'm hoping the world needs to have her here. She makes it better."

Murphy said she's happy to spend her birthday surrounded by the people she loves.