10-year sentence for former Edmonton soldier who attempted to murder children by arson

A former Edmonton soldier who attempted to murder her three children by setting the family home on fire was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.

The 45-year-old woman cannot be named because of a court-ordered publication ban to protect her children's identities.

In his decision, Edmonton Court of King's Bench Justice John Little said the crime was premeditated and described it as a "clumsy plan."

The judge said that what the woman did was the most serious offence that could be committed against young children besides actual murder, and told the courtroom he had contemplated what kind of sentence could be used to do deter other parents from committing such an "unnatural act."

Little found her guilty of three counts of attempted murder by arson, and two counts of arson charges in February.

The woman's sons were 10 and eight years old and her daughter was seven on July 19, 2015 when she gathered the children in her bedroom in their home on CFB Edmonton.

At the time, she was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

During the trial, court heard that after the fire started, the children woke and told their mother they were having a hard time breathing but she told them to go back to sleep.

Ultimately, neighbours arrived and rescued the family from the burning house.

Investigators later determined the fire was deliberately set.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor Dallas Sopko argued that the woman attempted to kill her children rather than comply with a recent court order granting her ex husband primary custody.

In the days before the fire, the mother took her children on a shopping spree at West Edmonton Mall, where they stayed for two nights at the Fantasyland Hotel.

A letter she wrote to a friend on Fantasyland Hotel stationery said, "by the time you get this, I will be either in jail or dead." The letter was accompanied with $10,000 in cash, which the friend later returned.

Breach of trust

One of the woman's sons filed a written victim impact statement with the court during sentencing arguments, stating that he attempted suicide after his mother tried to kill him.

The children's father also filed a brief victim impact statement, stating that his ex-wife's actions reflect the hate she has for him.

"She made me worry about their safety, she tried to take my kids away from me," he wrote.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse after the sentencing, Sopko said he's hopeful the family is now able to move forward as the court process has been long and difficult.

"Our position may have been higher but we at the end of the day respect the decision that was made by the court as it relates to the sentence that was imposed. Ten years is a significant sentence for anyone, particularly for the accused in this case," he said.

Sopko had argued that the woman should serve 13 years in prison, noting a number of aggravating factors – including that young children should be able to count on their mother to protect them.

"This is the most substantial breach of trust that one can contemplate in our society," he said.

The woman has since been discharged from the military, her defence lawyer Curtis Steeves told court on Thursday.

Steeves argued his client should receive a seven-year sentence, and disagreed with Sopko about his client's motivation.

Steeves said the Fantasyland hotel letter suggests that her state of mind was that of someone who believed that what she was doing was better than sending the children to live with their father.

"It's not one of anger or intentional revenge, it's one of sadness and desperation," Steeves said of her motive.

The mother is appealing her conviction, and so declined to address the court on Monday.

Steeves added that his client is facing a civil lawsuit related to the fire, and that she is largely unfit to work because of a brain injury sustained in a 2022 vehicle collision.

While delivering his decision, Little did note the woman's disabilities.

"It's not lost on me that today she bears little resemblance to the woman who committed this act in 2015," the judge said.

