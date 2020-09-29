10 podcasts with an Edmonton connection

YEGPodfest opens Oct 1. The three-day festival celebrates podcasts and storytelling here in Edmonton, with national and international guest speakers.

Ahead of the festival, CBC's Edmonton AM asked listeners on Tuesday to recommend their favourite podcasts. The response was overwhelming, with hundreds of replies.

Here are 10 of the suggested podcasts that have connections to Edmonton.

The Loop

Edmonton AM community, weather and traffic reporter Tara McCarthy hosts The Loop, where she takes you behind the scenes of the top stories in Edmonton each week. The aim is to dig deeper and bring you closer to your city and community.

Speaking Municipally

Troy Pavlek and Mack Male host this weekly podcast for Taproot Edmonton, where they look at the issues that crop up in municipal politics. With the tagline, "We pay attention to city council so you don't have to," they've tackled topics from the Prairie Sky Gondola to traffic to affordable housing and everything in between.

Is This For Real?

A new podcast that uses journalism to talk about living as a Black person in Edmonton. The first season is all about policing. Hosted by journalist Oumar Salifou and law student Hannan Mohamud.

Deadly House of Cards

Dateline NBC produced this investigation into one of Edmonton's most bizarre murder cases in recent memory. In 2011, aspiring filmmaker Mark Twitchell was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing a stranger. The television episode aired in 2011; the podcast version is still worth a listen, especially for fans of true crime.

The Turf District Podcast

Missing your CFL fix? Consider listening to some back issues of this podcast about Edmonton's football team. They've been discussing contemporary issues in football over the last six months, too.

The Daveberta Podcast

Hosts Dave Cournoyer and Adam Rozenhart really, really follow Alberta politics. Their guests include notable economists, strategists and journalists who help them break down the big political stories of the week.

Grose Misconduct

Husband-and-wife duo Andrew and Carole Grose mix comedy and Edmonton current events in this popular podcast.

That's a Thing?!

A series of conversations between Edmonton journalist and podcaster Karen Unland and her teenage daughter, Elizabeth, where Elizabeth explains things to her mom. A glimpse into the world of the under-20 demographic.

Provoke

Marketer Ryan Holtz has wide-ranging conversations with interesting people, many of them from Edmonton. Topics include confidence, business, marketing, fashion and humanity.

Science for the People

Long-form interviews that explore "the connections between science, popular culture, history, and public policy." The current hosts are all across North American, but editor Ryan Bromsgrove lives right here in Edmonton, as do some of the former hosts.