10 more Omicron cases identified as Alberta reports 456 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported 456 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three more deaths.

Wednesday's total number of new cases was the highest reported in December, and a jump from the 250 reported Tuesday.

The new cases were detected through 10,100 tests with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent.

Alberta labs detected another 10 cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant, the newest variant of concern.

There have now been 60 cases of Omicron identified in the province.

With three more deaths, the province's pandemic total has grown to 3,286.

Active cases of COVID-19 in the province saw a slight increase from Tuesday's update. There are now 4,082 active cases. Here is how they break down by health zone:

Calgary zone: 1,766

Edmonton zone: 1,221

Central zone: 504

North zone: 373

South zone: 213

Unknown: 5

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline. There are now 362 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 71 patients in intensive care. One month ago, there were 519 people in hospital, including 100 in ICU.

About 85 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, the government announced Wednesday.

"This is a tremendous milestone in our effort to keep Albertans safe against COVID-19," Health Minister Jason Copping said in a news release.

"With more and more Albertans getting vaccinated, we are seeing the pressure on our health-care system easing along with the numbers of Albertans falling severely ill."

Of the province's entire population, about 72.3 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. About 547,909 Albertans have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.