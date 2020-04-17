10 Lac La Biche doctors resign over recent government funding changes
'We are hereby resigning our hospital privileges effective July 31, 2020,' the doctors say
Ten doctors working at a medical clinic in Lac La Biche have given their resignation citing recent government funding changes, according to a letter sent to the media Thursday night.
The doctors said changes to their Schedule of Medical Benefit (SOMB) Claim fees have forced them to restructure their medical practice "to cope with the loss of income."
"As a result, we will not continue to support the William J. Cadzow Health Centre for ER and obstetrical coverage after July 31, 2020," reads the letter.
"We are hereby resigning our hospital privileges effective July 31, 2020."
The letter, dated April 15 and forwarded to media by the Alberta NDP, was signed by the following 10 physicians at the Associated Medical Clinic:
-
Dr. Richard Birkill
-
Dr. Handre DeRidder
-
Dr. Coenraad Claassens
-
Dr. Laurette Laubscher
-
Dr. Cornelius Nortje
-
Dr. Barend Herbst
-
Dr. Raylene Lategan
-
Dr. Feroz Parker
-
Dr. Tracy-Lee Lindenberg
-
Dr. Eugene Marais
Steve Buick, press secretary for Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, said Thursday evening the province will work with Alberta Health Services to replace the doctors.
"If these physicians choose to voluntarily give up their privileges in a way that would reduce access to care, we will work with AHS to replace them and ensure access is maintained," he said in an emailed statement.
"We will also begin exploring longer-term solutions to augment and stabilize physician services in Lac La Biche and any other community as required."
The SOMB, referenced in the doctors' letter, lists all the health services that physicians are able to bill for their services and the rules that govern billing, according to the Alberta Medical Association's website.
"This is devastating news for the people of Lac La Biche," said David Shepherd, NDP Opposition Critic for Health in a news release.
The province's restructuring of doctor pay and other changes to the health-care system went ahead on April 1.
Alberta ended its long-standing master agreement with physicians in February.
