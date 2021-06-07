1 person dead following Highway 16 collision west of Edmonton

One person is dead after a collision Sunday evening on Highway 16 near Stony Plain.

Parkland County RCMP was called around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after the driver of a three-wheeled motorized cycle collided with a pickup truck in a westbound lane of Highway 16 near Highway 779, about 38 kilometres west of Edmonton.

The driver of the cycle died on the scene, while the driver of the truck was not injured.

Police are not releasing the name, age or gender of the deceased at this time.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and the investigation is ongoing.