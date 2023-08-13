1 person dead and another seriously injured after plane crash in Tofield, Alta.

A plane crash in Tofield, Alta., has left one person dead and another seriously injured, according to a news release from Alberta RCMP on Sunday.

On Friday evening, Tofield RCMP was contacted by Trenton Joint Rescue, to assist in locating an overdue aircraft which was believed to have crashed into Beaverhill Lake, nearly 75 kilometres east of Edmonton.

RCMP, Beaver County Fire and Rescue, Edmonton Police Service Air Services and Search and Rescue Canada, assisted in the search.

The plane was located just after midnight on Saturday, about 200 meters off shore in the northwest portion of the lake.

First responders extricated the only two occupants from the cockpit and the injured individual was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton Hospital.

The Canadian Transportation Accident Investigation and Safety Board and Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

This crash is the third to happen in Alberta in the past three weeks.

Six people died after a small plane crashed July 28 in the mountains west of Calgary.

Last Thursday, two men were injured in plane crash near High River.