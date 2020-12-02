1 person dead after fire at makeshift camp in west Edmonton

One person was found dead after a fire at a makeshift camp in west Edmonton late Tuesday.

Brittany Lewchuk, a spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, said a motorist called the fire service around 11 p.m. to say that some trees were on fire near 165th Street and 116th Avenue.

Fire crews arrived at the scene within four minutes and found that a makeshift camp in the trees was on fire, Lewchuk said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

"We can confirm that there has been one fatality at the scene," she said in the statement.

Whether or not the person died in the fire is part of the ongoing investigation, Lewchuk said in an interview with CBC News.

Police and the medical examiner attended the scene, Lewchuk said.