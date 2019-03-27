1 man killed in ATV rollover in central Alberta

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House are investigating a quad rollover that left a 44-year-old man dead.

Paramedics also responded with police when the call came in around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

RCMP say emergency crews as well as people at the scene tried to save the man but he was declared dead at the scene.

RCMP say the unidentified man may have "caught the soft shoulder and rolled."

The rollover happened in Clearwater County, just outside of Rocky Mountain House.

An investigation is continuing but RCMP say no further updates will be provided.