1 killed, 2 seriously injured in stabbing in Wabasca, Alta.

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a disturbance at a home in Wabasca, Alta., on Saturday.

Desmarais RCMP charged a 25-year-old man with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police were called to the home at 4 p.m., where they found three injured people.

Hughie Decoine was taken to hospital where he later died, while the other two males were flown to hospital in Edmonton.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Desmarais provincial court on Thursday.

Wabasca is 325 kilometres north of Edmonton.