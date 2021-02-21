1 injured after small plane crash northeast of Edmonton

The passenger of a small plane was taken to hospital and the pilot uninjured after the ultralight aircraft crashed in a field just northeast of Edmonton on Saturday.

Strathcona RCMP and emergency medical services were called to the collision near the Josephburg airport, located about 50 km northeast of Edmonton, just after 2:30 p.m.

"Due to an unknown issue," the pilot of the Lancair 360 two-seat aircraft was attempting to land the plane while taking off at the airport, police said in a news release.

After an unplanned hard landing in a field near the airport, the pilot was uninjured but trapped.

The passenger of the aircraft was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Strathcona County Fire crews helped free the pilot from the aircraft after the crash, and he was uninjured, police said.

The Transportation Safety Board will be conducting a remote investigation in the cause of the crash, police said.