1 dead in collision near Blackfalds
A 20-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Blackfalds, Alta. on Saturday evening.
At about 5 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP were called to the collision at Highway 815 at the intersection of Township Road 412, northeast of Lacombe.
An early investigation showed a southbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound car, according to a police news release.
The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.
Local RCMP and a collision analyst are continuing to investigate.
Lacombe is about 30 kilometres north of Red Deer.
