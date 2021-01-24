1 dead in collision near Blackfalds

A 20-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Lacombe, Alta. on Saturday evening.

At about 5 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP were called to the collision at Highway 815 at the intersection of Township Road 412, northeast of Lacombe.

An early investigation showed a southbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound car, according to a police news release.

The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Local RCMP and a collision analyst are continuing to investigate.

Lacombe is about 30 kilometres north of Red Deer.