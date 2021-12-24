1 dead after semi hits man crossing Highway 43 northwest of Edmonton

A 21-year-old man from Grande Prairie, Alta. is dead after surviving a collision with a semi but then being struck by another.

Mayerthorpe RCMP responded to the collision around 9 a.m Thursday. The victim's car and the semi had been travelling northwest on Highway 43 at Nakota Crossing just east of Glenevis, Alta., around 75 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

The car, travelling in the left lane, lost control and hit the semi travelling in the right lane, according to an RCMP news release.

The car pulled off to the left shoulder after the crash. The semi pulled into the right shoulder.

The 21-year-old car driver crossed the highway to go speak to the semi driver but when he was crossing again to return to his car, another semi hit him.

The 21-year-old female passenger in the car as well as both drivers of the semi trucks were all physically unharmed.

Road conditions were reported to be covered with snow and ice in that area of Highway 43 at the time of the collision.