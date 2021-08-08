1 dead after semi and pickup collision near Fort Kent, Alta., on Saturday, RCMP say

One person is dead after a semi and pickup truck collided near Fort Kent, Alta., just over 205 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

A section of Highway 28 was closed Saturday as Bonnyville RCMP investigated a fatal vehicle collision between a semi-truck and a pickup truck.

One person died, but almost no details were released about the victim.

No other injuries were reported Saturday.

Police warned that the semi could be carrying crude oil and leaking diesel fuel

Traffic was being diverted from the collision scene at Range Road 451 to Township Road 615 and back onto the highway on Range Road 452, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision and will advise when the highway is open again.