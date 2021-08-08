1 dead after semi and pickup collide near Fort Kent, Alta., on Saturday

One person is dead after a semi and pickup truck collided near Fort Kent, Alta., 205 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

A section of Highway 28 was closed Saturday as Bonnyville RCMP investigated a fatal vehicle collision between a semi-truck and a pickup truck.

One person died, but almost no details were released about the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

Police warned that the semi could have been carrying crude oil and leaking diesel fuel.

Traffic was being diverted from the collision scene at Range Road 451 to Township Road 615 and back onto the highway on Range Road 452, RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.