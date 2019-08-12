1 dead after Highway 2 crash near Edmonton International Airport

A man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 2 south of Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service shut down a section of QEII at the 41st Avenue S.W. overpass late Sunday afternoon after the collision in the southbound lanes.

The section of road, about 15 kilometres away from the Edmonton International Airport, was expected to be closed into the night as police conducted a full investigation.

Police confirmed there was one fatality in the crash, which is being investigated by the Edmonton police's traffic section.

All traffic was being diverted through the overpass on 41st Avenue to continue southbound, with police recommending that people heading toward the Edmonton International Airport take another route if possible.