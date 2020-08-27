1 dead after crash between livestock hauler and car in northern Alberta

A crash Wednesday between a semi-tractor and a car near Valleyview, Alta. has left one person dead.

Police were called to the crash between a semi-tractor cattle hauler and a car on Highway 49 south of Township Road 713 around 11:45 a.m., according to an RCMP news release.

The 23-year-old driver and sole occupant of the car was declared dead on scene. The driver and sole occupant of the hauler suffered minor injuries.

Police say early investigation indicates the cattle hauler was heading southbound on Highway 49 and collided with the car moving northbound. Reasons for the crash were unknown said the release.

A large number of pigs, the hauler's cargo, required emergency transportation from the crash and some were killed. Emergency services on scene were assisted by veterinarians.

RCMP were on scene and traffic flow was limited as of Wednesday evening.

Valleyview is approximately 200 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.