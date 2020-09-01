1 dead after collision between motorcycle, pickup truck on Groat Road

One person is dead after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided on Groat Road on Monday.

The rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene when first responders arrived at around 4 p.m., an Alberta Health Services spokesperson confirmed.

Details on age and sex were not provided.

Details on the other driver were also not provided.

The collision happened on Groat Road, just south of the 107th Avenue overpass, Edmonton Police said.

The motorcycle was heading north.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.