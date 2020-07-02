1 dead, 5 injured after collision between truck, SUV near Grande Prairie

A 61-year-old man is dead and five people are injured after a collision between a pickup truck and an SUV Wednesday afternoon near Grande Prairie, Alta.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows the pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign while driving south on Range Road 51 and collided with a westbound SUV on Highway 670.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Two adults and one youth in the SUV were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while two other youth sustained minor injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident. Police did not release the name of the deceased.