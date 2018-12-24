1 dead, 3 injured after house fire in west Edmonton early Christmas Eve

One person is dead and three others in hospital after an an early-morning house fire in west Edmonton on Monday.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Edmonton police confirmed the death of one of the fire victims.

Earlier, an Alberta Health Services spokesperson had said four patients taken to hospital had included a man in his 40s in critical, life-threatening condition, a man of an unknown age in critical, life-threatening condition, a man in his 30s in serious condition and a woman in her 30s in serious condition.

Neighbours said the home, at 166th Street and 90th Avenue in the West Meadowlark neighbourhood, housed three people with mental and physical disabilities.

Staff would rotate through the home, said neighbour Ben Zubieto, who lives directly across the street.

Zubieto said he was still awake early Monday when he heard a woman scream outside. He saw flames coming out of the upstairs window of the split-level house.

Fire crews were called around 1:45 a.m. and arrived on scene in six minutes, said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Suzzette Melado.

"When firefighters got to the address they were able to rescue three people who were inside the home. One was in critical condition," Mellado said. "They were all transported to hospital by EMS."

A fourth person was assessed on scene and also taken to hospital.

Fire crews had the fire under control by 3:30 a.m.

By late Monday morning, the house appeared severely damaged and investigators remained at the scene.