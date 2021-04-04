1 dead, 2 injured in Joussard area shooting

A 19-year-old man is dead and a homicide investigation underway after a shooting near Joussard early Saturday morning which sent two additional victims to hospital.

High Prairie RCMP were called to the shooting at the Joussard Sand Pits at 3:41 a.m., police said. They found three victims with gunshot wounds including the teen who died of his injuries. A 21-year-old man and one youth are receiving medical treatment, RCMP said. All three victims are from Sucker Creek First Nation.

Police did not release any details on the suspect or suspects in the shooting on Saturday as the RCMP major crimes unit was called to take over the investigation.

"Although police believe that this was a targeted attack, we would like residents in the surrounding area to be extra vigilant reporting any suspicious behaviour to the police," RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to contact the High Prairie RCMP.

Joussard is a hamlet located about 340 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.