Edmonton

1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Edmonton shooting

A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting in northwest Edmonton early Friday morning.

Homicide unit investigating death of 20-year-old man

Northwest division patrol officers responded to a weapons complaint in an alley near 103rd Street and 132nd Avenue at about 3:50 a.m., after reports of the sound of gunshots being fired in the alley.

Two men were treated and taken to hospital by paramedics.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man who was taken to hospital in critical condition, died from his injuries in hospital on Saturday, police said in a news release sent Saturday evening. 

The other victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.  

The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section is investigating the death and asks anyone with information surrounding the incident contact EPS. 

