1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Alix, Alta.

A two-vehicle collision near the village of Alix, Alta., has left one person dead, and another seriously injured.

Bashaw RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 12 and Highway 601 at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, about 55 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.

The initial investigation has found that the vehicle was going north on Highway 601 when it was struck by another vehicle travelling east on Highway 12, causing the northbound vehicle to roll, police said.

The 58-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious but stable condition, police said.

The RCMP Collision Analyst is assisting in the investigation.