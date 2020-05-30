1 airlifted to hospital after 3-vehicle collision southeast of Edmonton

One person was seriously injured in a collision involving three vehicles southeast of Edmonton on Friday evening.

Wetaskiwin and Camrose RCMP responded around 7:30 p.m. to a crash one kilometre north of Highway 13, according to a police news release. A black Kia Sportage travelling south on Highway 21 hit the rear-end of a semi-truck. The Kia's back end crossed the centre line and was hit by a cube van moving north.

The cube van became partially submerged in water. Its driver and sole occupant suffered serious injuries and was flown to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

The driver and sole occupant of the Kia was taken to Camrose Hospital by ground ambulance with minor injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Both lanes of traffic were closed temporarily as RCMP officers and an RCMP collision analyst investigated. They have since reopened.