Construction delays extend summer for students at Beaumont junior high

Students at École J.E. Lapointe School in Beaumont are getting an extra week of summer break.

Rainy weather over the summer slowed work on the junior high school's $19.3-million modernization project.

The school year for the school's 400 students will now start on Monday, Sept. 10. Office staff will be at the school as of Tuesday, Sept. 4.

"With some of the cleanup required after construction, we decided teachers needed an extra few days to prepare their classrooms," Danelle Boivin, communications coordinator with Black Gold Regional Schools, said Monday.

Parents were notified Thursday about the delay.

Students will still receive the required amount of instructional time, Boivin said.

"We may have to switch a recess around or two, but that's the extent of it," she said.

The modernization, which includes four new permanent classrooms, six new modular classrooms and a new gymnasium, began just over a year ago.