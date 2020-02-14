Do anti-pipeline protests resemble early days of Oka crisis?
Ellen Gabriel, an Indigenous rights activist who served as spokeswoman for the Mohawk people in Kanesatake during the Oka crisis, gives her perspective on this week's demonstrations across the country in support of Wet'suwet'en hereditary leaders who oppose a pipeline project in British Columbia.
