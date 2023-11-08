Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas celebrated across Canada and the world

Canadians across the country joined the millions around the world celebrating Diwali on Sunday.

Diwali is a five-day festival of lights — commonly celebrated globally by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists — that occurs in October or November each year based on Panchangam, or the Hindu calendar. This year, Diwali is celebrated on November 12.

The origin story of Diwali varies depending on the region. All these stories have one underlying theme — the victory of good over evil.

Sikhs also celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas — which commemorate the release of Guru Hargobind, a revered figure in the faith, who had been imprisoned for 12 years by the Mughal emperor Jahangir and coincides with Diwali.

Over the five days of Diwali, people take part in festive gatherings, fireworks displays, feasts and prayer.

In Ontario, however, celebrations in Brampton were tempered due to a ban on fireworks in private spaces. City council enacted the ban last year following hundreds of noise complaints. Those in Brampton looking to take part in pyrotechnics could only do so at a city-run event at Sesquicentennial Park, which touted "a dazzling 15-minute fireworks show."

Brampton residents set off fireworks to mark Diwali in November 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

In Manitoba, students at a Winnipeg Sikh school celebrated the festival of lights this weekend with singing, dancing and prayers. The students had been rehearsing for the concert since September, principal Amandeep Sran said. They also planned to light Diyas, or oil candles, and fireworks were set to be on display at the end of the show.

Children perform during a Diwali celebration in Winnipeg on Sunday. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

In British Columbia, the organization Diwali Fest celebrated it's 20th year with performances, art workshops and henna hand designs at the Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam. Organizers say another event will also be held next weekend due to popular demand.

Vancouver's Diwali Fest turns 20 Duration 2:38 Featured Video South Asian communities in B.C. are preparing for Diwali this weekend. A local organization, Diwali Fest, has been leading the celebrations for the past 20 years, bringing artists and community members together under one roof

In Nova Scotia, chef Gurpreet Kaur, who is originally from northern India, eschewed her usual eggs and toast fare to feature a Punjabi brunch menu at Selkie's Neighbourhood Diner in Sydney. Dishes include momos, paratha, masala omelette and a traditional pudding.

Selkie's Neighbourhood Diner chef Gurpreet Kaur holds a momo. (Selkie's Neighbourhood Diner/Facebook)

"As we mark Diwali, we also recognize the many contributions of Canadians from Hindu, Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist communities to our country's cultural fabric, and we celebrate their role in making Canada the diverse and inclusive place we call home," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Sunday.

Trudeau in a separate statement also wished those celebrating a happy Bandi Chhor Divas, saying, "This holiday is a reminder that when we come together as a society, we can achieve a world that stands for peace, freedom, and community."

Across the country and around the world, millions of people are celebrating Diwali – and the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and hope over despair. To everyone observing this joyful holiday: Happy Diwali! <a href="https://t.co/LWYFK9xa5q">https://t.co/LWYFK9xa5q</a> —@JustinTrudeau Happy Bandi Chhor Divas to Sikhs across the country and around the world! I’m wishing you and your loved ones the very best today – as you come together, illuminate your homes and gurdwaras, and share meals, sweets, and prayers. <a href="https://t.co/jg92E7Kux5">https://t.co/jg92E7Kux5</a> —@JustinTrudeau

In India, devotees in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh state, set a Guinness World Record by lighting more than 2.22 million lamps and kept them burning for 45 minutes.