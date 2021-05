Canada · Live

Diab's lawyer, supporters react to French court

Hassan Diab's lawyers and supporters react to the latest developments in his case. France’s avocat général has asked to quash the Court of Appeal decision referring Canadian academic stand trial for terrorism.

