Demand grows to hear child's voice in abuse cases, say experts at Snowflake Place

A little-known Winnipeg centre that helps abused children find their voice has seen demand for its services soar.

Experts at Snowflake Place are interviewing youth as part of a lengthy criminal RCMP investigation into physical and sexual abuse in connection with a foster home in Garden Hill First Nation between 2011 and 2017.

Crucially, the centre's five-member team is collecting statements to use in court.

Last year, Snowflake Place's interviewers took a total of 376 statements from children who suffered sexual or physical abuse or witnessed violence in Manitoba. That's double the amount they saw when they first began the service four years ago.

Mike Chiborak, child forensic interviewer, executive director Christy Dzikowicz, and community coordinator Chantal Lacoste of Snowflake Place. (Erin Brohman )

But the demand for the small team is even higher. Both staff and police want to see the centre grow, not only to ensure more children can use the service, but also to offer more comprehensive care including counselling.

"They are extremely valuable and words can't describe [it]," said Insp. Jamie Blunden, the commanding officer overseeing Winnipeg's Child Abuse Unit. "If you have an opportunity to watch interviews that are done by Snowflake Place you would understand completely."

'Pull on the yarn'

The centre's located inside a two-storey, brick building in a commercial block just west of Portage Avenue and Main Street.

When a child walks in the doors of Snowflake Place, they're greeted with a hallway adorned with shelves of stuffed animals and lined with colourful paintings.

The interview room features colourful checkered rugs, crayons, more stuffed animals and a couple of plush leather chairs — a sharp contrast to the stereotypical stark, cold lines of an interrogation room.

"It's not a police station. It's not a [Child and Family Services] office. It's more like someone's apartment really," said child forensic interviewer Mike Chiborak, who spent 27 years in the Winnipeg Police Service, including a decade in the child abuse unit, before Snowflake Place.

"It's just a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more at ease for them. It's kid-friendly here. It's all about them when they walk in the door."

A ball of yarn in the interview room helps young children feel connected to family who are waiting nearby. (Erin Brohman)

Chiborak gives the child his undivided attention — something he says most kids don't often get.

"It's not a lot of us firing questions, it's just us nodding our head and repeating the last couple of words they've said to keep them talking," he said.

The other child forensic interviewer, Theresa Pickering, has a social work background.

"You work with them. I don't care if a little kid's running around here and jumping around. As long as they're not going to hurt themselves I let them do what they gotta do," said Chiborak.

When young children are uncomfortable with separation from family members, the interviewers improvise. They give the child a ball of yarn to hold onto then unwind it all the way to a nearby room where the family member is sitting.

"If the child feels uncomfortable because they think parents are going to leave, pull on the yarn, mom pulls back, they know mom's still here," he said.

Recently a girl didn't want to be on camera, so she did her interview from under a blanket.

"Theresa said, 'Hey, as long as I can hear you. We saw you come in. We're good!'" said Chiborak.

The interview room in Snowflake Place is designed to be non-threatening. (Erin Brohman)

A 'load off their shoulders'

Typically, the interviewers talk one-on-one with the child for up to an hour. The interview room is equipped with video and audio recording. The police watch the monitor on the other side of the wall, while the child's family waits for them down the hall in a family room.

Afterward, the police officers leave Snowflake Place with a record of the child's statement, while the child leaves with a toy they choose from the toy vault.

"When you see the marked change in the child from when they first come here to when they leave and they are completely different, a lot of cases they're smiling laughing, it's a load off their shoulders," said Chiborak. "That's what makes it rewarding."

He said the charges laid in the Garden Hill investigation are rewarding as well.

According to Christy Dzikowicz, executive director of the non-profit organization, 70 per cent of their referrals come from RCMP. They see an overrepresentation of Indigenous children, she said, but that's due in part to the areas they serve.

The family room at Snowflake Place is where everyone gathers for a snack and to talk before a child gives their statement at their own pace, when they're ready. (Erin Brohman )

As word spread about the centre, Winnipeg Police began making more referrals, but Snowflake Place can't accommodate everyone without more space and resources.



The centre's operating budget is about $500,000, with $380,000 from provincial funds and the remainder from federal government and grants.

More interviewers needed

According Blunden of the Winnipeg Police, his officers interview more children than Snowflake Place does, but they'd prefer it the other way around.



"The forensic interviewers, they are experts in their field and that is the first place we would consider using," he said in an emailed statement to CBC.

"I can't even think of the right word to describe the importance. Their members are experts in forensic interviewing and any chance to use them we do," he wrote.

The child is first at Snowflake Place, where children give their statement of abuse and leave with a toy from the toy vault. (Erin Brohman)

Goal of Growth

Dzikowicz says Snowflake Place wants to expand its capacity to match similar centres like Zebra Centre in Edmonton, and the Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre in Toronto. Those facilities offer "case navigators" who link families with resources to help heal from trauma.

"It's a huge problem. It's something we need to be talking about a lot more. Because child abuse is happening in every community. It's really naive to think it's not happening in all of our communities. Across cultures and across socioeconomic status," said Dzikowicz.