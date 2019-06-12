CRA raids 15 locations in Ontario and Quebec in alleged $8.3M tax-evasion case

Canada Revenue Agency investigators and RCMP officers raided 15 locations across Ontario and Quebec today as part of a criminal probe into international tax evasion, the CRA said in a statement.

About 128 revenue agents, assisted by Mounties, searched locations in Windsor, London, the Toronto area, Ottawa, Gatineau, Laval and Montreal.

The ongoing investigation is into roughly $8.3 million in tax evaded, the CRA said.

The CRA said information from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (Fintrac), Canada's anti-money-laundering watchdog agency, has played a "significant" role in the investigation. Fintrac gathers information on financial transactions, such as all transfers of $10,000 or more into and out of Canada.

"These search warrants show that our investments are paying off and we are starting to see results. Fighting tax evasion is a priority for our government," Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier said in a statement.

More to come