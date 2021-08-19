After months apart because of COVID-19, watch the moment 2 friends reunite

The pandemic left Johanna Innes waiting nearly a year to see her longtime best friend Katie Pym, despite the fact she only lives 30 minutes away by car.

The problem for Innes, a Canadian physician, is that she lives and works in Buffalo, N.Y., but Pym lives in St. Catharines, Ont.

Quarantine requirements held back their long-awaited reunion until recently — and Innes shared that story with The National, as seen in the video above.

The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.