After months apart because of COVID-19, watch the moment 2 friends reunite
Pandemic restrictions left two best friends living on opposite side of the Canada-U.S. border unable to see each other for nearly a year.
Pandemic restrictions kept best friends Johanna Innes and Katie Pym unable to meet in person
The pandemic left Johanna Innes waiting nearly a year to see her longtime best friend Katie Pym, despite the fact she only lives 30 minutes away by car.
The problem for Innes, a Canadian physician, is that she lives and works in Buffalo, N.Y., but Pym lives in St. Catharines, Ont.
Quarantine requirements held back their long-awaited reunion until recently — and Innes shared that story with The National, as seen in the video above.
The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.