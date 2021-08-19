Skip to Main Content
After months apart because of COVID-19, watch the moment 2 friends reunite

Pandemic restrictions left two best friends living on opposite side of the Canada-U.S. border unable to see each other for nearly a year.

The pandemic left Johanna Innes waiting nearly a year to see her longtime best friend Katie Pym, despite the fact she only lives 30 minutes away by car.

The problem for Innes, a Canadian physician, is that she lives and works in Buffalo, N.Y., but Pym lives in St. Catharines, Ont.

Quarantine requirements held back their long-awaited reunion until recently — and Innes shared that story with The National, as seen in the video above.

The National is taking a look at a series of pandemic-delayed reunions this week — all personal, all emotional, all stories of people who have waited too long to be together.

Best friends Johanna Innes, left, and Katie Pym were unable to hang out for nearly a year due to pandemic-related border restrictions that made driving across the Canada-U.S. border too difficult. (Submitted by Johanna Innes)
