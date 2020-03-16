Skip to Main Content
The latest coronavirus information in your part of Canada
Canada·INTERACTIVE

The latest coronavirus information in your part of Canada

Looking for information on the coronavirus outbreak in your area? Get the latest advisories, cancellations and updates for where you live in Canada here.

Advisories, cancellations and updates from across the country

CBC News ·
Travellers arrive at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Monday, moments after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a travel ban amid efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a deluge of information, but health and safety advisories may be at risk of getting lost in the fray.

CBC News bureaus across Canada have compiled the latest, locally relevant announcements, cancellations and updates on the outbreak in an ongoing effort to keep Canadians informed on what resources are available in their communities.

Get up to speed on the latest coronavirus information from your part of the country here:

Alberta

British Columbia

Manitoba

Read the latest on what's happening in the province here.

New Brunswick

Read the latest on what's happening in the province here.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Northwest Territories

Read the latest on what's happening in the territory here.

Nova Scotia

Read the latest on what's happening in the province here.

Nunavut

Read the latest on what's happening in the territory here.

Ontario

Prince Edward Island

Read the latest on what's happening in the province here.

Quebec

Read the latest on what's happening in the province here.

Saskatchewan

Yukon

Read the latest on what's happening in the territory here.

