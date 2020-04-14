Experts answer your COVID-19 questions at CBC's virtual town hall

As Canada marks one month of shutdowns, self-isolation and the collective struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic, CBC News is holding a virtual town hall Wednesday evening to address some of the questions and concerns on the minds of Canadians across the country.

A range of public health experts and special guests will answer some of the questions audience members have submitted to us and hear from Canadians sharing their experiences with the devastating virus and COVID-19, the deadly illness it causes, which has claimed close to 1,000 lives so far.

The town hall will air Wednesday night at:

7 p.m. local time in: Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Yukon.

8 p.m. AT in the Maritime provinces.

8:30 p.m. NT in Newfoundland and Labrador.

You can follow along on CBC television, radio or online as our guests field questions from Canadians in every part of the country and uncover some of the personal stories and collective experiences that reflect this extraordinary time.

Among the guests who will be on hand to answer your questions and share their expertise are:

Also answering questions will be an infectious disease specialist, an intensive care unit physician and a specialist in geriatrics.

Chief public health officer Theresa Tam will be one of the guests on the CBC News virtual town hall Wednesday. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Canadians who have survived COVID-19 and others who have lost family members will share their stories.

COVID in Canada will be hosted by Heather Hiscox and Ian Hanomansing.

It will air on CBC News Network and stream for free on the CBC News app, CBC Gem and CBCNews.ca. Our CBC Radio One broadcast will air commercial-free with expanded content hosted by Piya Chattopadhyay.