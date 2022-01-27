As Ontario, Quebec loosen COVID restrictions, here's what's open across the country
With hospitalizations from COVID-19 infections and transmission rates still high in many provinces, gathering and capacity limits are still in place. Here's a roundup of what you can do in each province and territory.
Restrictions vary across Canada — from wide open to mostly open with restrictions
Millions of Canadians are once again able to dine indoors at restaurants and access services that were closed or reduced as Omicron took hold in December, as Quebec and Ontario begin to loosen some public health restrictions.
But with hospitalizations from COVID-19 infections and transmission rates still high in many provinces, gathering and capacity limits are still in place.
What follows is a brief overview of the measures currently in place in some of the main sectors. In most — if not all — public spaces, it is understood that masking and distancing guidelines are in place.
People are also required to show proof of vaccination in many businesses, such as restaurants, gyms and personal service providers.
Public health guidelines by province and territory
- British Columbia: Measures in place were last updated Jan. 28.
- Alberta: Current measures have been in place since Dec. 24, 2021.
- Saskatchewan: The province has few restrictions, but these measures around masking and vaccination will be in place until at least Feb. 28.
- Manitoba: Current measures are in place until at least Feb. 8.
- Ontario: Several changes to restrictions came into effect Monday.
- Quebec: Measures imposed in December were loosened as of Monday.
- Newfoundland and Labrador: The province remains at Alert Level 4.
- Nova Scotia: Measures will remain in place until at least Feb. 14.
- New Brunswick: The province moved to Level 2 of its alert system on Jan 28.
- Prince Edward Island: Measures in place were loosened as of Monday.
- Northwest Territories: Modified its restrictions effective Jan. 30.
- Yukon: Temporary measures were put in place Jan. 18.
- Nunavut: Measures put in place Jan. 25 apply to all regions, except Igloolik, which recently re-entered lockdown.
Restrictions at a glance
