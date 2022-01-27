As Ontario, Quebec loosen COVID restrictions, here's what's open across the country

Millions of Canadians are once again able to dine indoors at restaurants and access services that were closed or reduced as Omicron took hold in December, as Quebec and Ontario begin to loosen some public health restrictions.

But with hospitalizations from COVID-19 infections and transmission rates still high in many provinces, gathering and capacity limits are still in place.

What follows is a brief overview of the measures currently in place in some of the main sectors. In most — if not all — public spaces, it is understood that masking and distancing guidelines are in place.

People are also required to show proof of vaccination in many businesses, such as restaurants, gyms and personal service providers.

Public health guidelines by province and territory

Restrictions at a glance

WATCH | Quebec premier talks about what living with COVID-19 long term will mean: Legault describes Quebec living with COVID-19 long-term Duration 1:22 Living with COVID-19 long-term means accepting hospitalizations and deaths, says Quebec Premier François Legault. 1:22

WATCH | Ontario will phase in future changes to restrictions slowly: Ontario will take phased approach to easing COVID-19 restrictions: Ford Duration 2:02 Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that current public health measures will be lifted 'cautiously and gradually,' with 21 days between each step. Beginning on Jan. 31, restaurants, bars, gyms and cinemas can reopen at 50 per cent capacity. 2:02