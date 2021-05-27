As COVID-19 vaccines continue rolling out across Canada, provinces are making tentative plans for reopening everything from indoor dining to personal services to gyms and casinos.

Some provinces are already widely open with capacity restrictions in place, including New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

In the rest of Canada, including in provinces still under lockdown, plans for phased-in reopenings are tied to having a certain proportion of the population vaccinated.

Timelines for moving on to further opening phases varies by province, but they are also tied to vaccine levels and maintaining stable or declining case and hospitalization numbers.

Criteria for moving to Phase 1:

British Columbia : At least 60 per cent of the 18+ population vaccinated with one dose, along with stable case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations.

: At least 60 per cent of the 18+ population vaccinated with one dose, along with stable case counts and COVID-19 hospitalizations. Alberta : Two weeks after 50 per cent of Albertans 12+ vaccinated with one dose and hospitalizations are below 800 and declining.

: Two weeks after 50 per cent of Albertans 12+ vaccinated with one dose and hospitalizations are below 800 and declining. Saskatchewan : The stages will be implemented via public health orders, and the timing will be dictated by evidence of transmission.

: The stages will be implemented via public health orders, and the timing will be dictated by evidence of transmission. Manitoba : No current reopening plan.

: No current reopening plan. Ontario : 60 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose, plus improvements in key public health and health care indicators, including rates of COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization.

: 60 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose, plus improvements in key public health and health care indicators, including rates of COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization. Quebec : Phased-in relaxation of restrictions is beginning now; changes pegged for June 25 would require 75 per cent of people 12+ vaccinated with first dose.

Nova Scotia's reopening plan is expected Friday.

Prince Edward Island is open to a great extent already with many capacity restrictions. The province will begin a five-step plan on June 6 to fully reopen. Some public health and travel measures will remain in place until 80 per cent of eligible Island residents are fully immunized, herd protection is achieved and the threat posed by the virus decreases.

New Brunswick will move to its fully open Green Phase once herd immunity is achieved with 75 per cent of the eligible population 12 years and older fully vaccinated, which it is hoping to achieve by Aug. 2.

WATCH | New Brunswick's premier outlines the plan:

‘The end is indeed in sight, but we must continue to be diligent’ CBC News New Brunswick 1:10 Premier Blaine Higgs unveils New Brunswick’s “road to green.” 1:10

Most of Newfoundland and Labrador is open under Alert Level 2 , with the exception of the Northeast Coast and Central Region, which is at Level 4 .

Tentative reopen plans

The following charts give a tentative outline of when the following activities could resume. Delays could arise based on high case counts or lower than expected vaccination rates. Check individual government plans for detailed restrictions.

(Dates are approximate and the earliest possible.)

Diners are pictured eating indoors at Yolks restaurant in Vancouver on May 25. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Clients workout at Yard Athletics in Vancouver on Nov. 10, 2020. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A couple poses for photographs in their wedding outfits during a photo shoot in the middle of a street in Toronto on June 5, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Barbershop manager Georgette Simms gets a haircut from her partner, Jason Carter, at their family business Social Barber Studio, in Brampton, Ont., on July 30, 2020. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Canada-U.S. border

Beyond reopening plans within Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked Thursday about when the border with the U.S. might reopen. He said conversations are ongoing.

"There is much eagerness to get back to normal on all sides," Trudeau said, but he added that key to that happening is to get vaccination numbers "up above 75 per cent" across the country.

WATCH | Prime Minister Trudeau on the U.S. border reopening: