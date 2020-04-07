Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Tuesday

The latest:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in an intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms dramatically worsened.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove told the BBC that Johnson was receiving oxygen but was not on a ventilator. Gove says that he's "receiving the very, very best care from the team at St. Thomas and our hopes and prayers are with him and with his family."

The 55-year-old Conservative leader was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the first major world leader to be confirmed to have the virus. He was moved to intensive care after his condition deteriorated Monday.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said Tuesday that Johnson was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any other assistance. He did not require a mechanical ventilator.

"The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits," the spokesperson said.

The coronavirus crisis in the U.K. is deepening as case numbers rise. The government said Monday that 51,608 people had been confirmed to have the coronavirus in Britain, 5,373 of whom have died.

The virus, formally known as SARS CoV-2, causes an illness called COVID-19. In most cases, it causes mild to moderate symptoms, but for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe disease and lead to death.

Health officials around the world have urgently called on people to stay physically apart and practise proper hand hygiene in a push to slow the spread — or flatten the curve — of the disease. Masks, and the role they might play in protecting the general public, have been the subject of debate, but on Monday Canada's chief public health officer updated her position.

Dr. Theresa Tam said that given what is now known about asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, non-medical masks could help prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading the virus to others in places where physical distancing is difficult, like grocery stores and on public transit.

Tam said masks worn this way have not been proven to protect the people wearing them, and they don't exempt wearers from other measures they should take against COVID-19.

As of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had reported a total of 16,667 COVID-19 cases. The provinces and territories that provide information on recovered cases listed 3,629 cases as resolved. CBC News has recorded 359 COVID-19-related deaths in Canada, and two coronavirus-linked deaths of Canadians abroad.

Public health officials caution that the numbers don't tell the full story, as they don't capture information on people who haven't been tested or cases that are still under investigation. Tam has urged people to behave as though COVID-19 is in their community, even if there are no documented cases.

In British Columbia, passengers will be asked COVID-19 screening questions before getting on a ferry with a route longer than 30 minutes. People who decline to answer or show flu-like symptoms won't be allowed to board. Read more about what's happening in B.C., including a look at the province's push to flatten the curve.

Alberta's premier says the province is looking to procure non-medical masks for the general public. Premier Jason Kenney said that areas that have seen success in limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus — including Taiwan and Hong Kong — have embraced "quite widespread, popular use of face masks, particularly in crowded environments" as part of their strategy. Read more about what's happening in Alberta.

Saskatchewan reported more recovered cases than new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Monday. Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said "we need to maintain" practices like physical distancing and minimizing outings to places like grocery stores. Read more about what's happening in Saskatchewan.

Manitoba's premier says the province will be announcing "additional steps" to get people to follow public health orders, including physical distancing guidelines. "It is a concern when people refuse to understand the hurtful consequences of their thoughtless conduct," Brian Pallister said. Read more about what's happening in Manitoba.

Extra ventilators have arrived in some Ontario ICUs to help with COVID-19 patients. Data obtained by CBC News shows that there are now 1,971 ICU beds in the province with ventilators, up from 1,219 last month. Read more from CBC's Mike Crawley on what's happening in Ontario's hospitals.

"Scenarios are a complicated thing." That's the word from Quebec's public health director ahead of a planned release of the province's COVID-19 projections. Horacio Arruda said the modelling will be released Tuesday at the premier's request. Read more about what's happening in Quebec.

Thousands of test kits have arrived in New Brunswick from the federal government. Health Minister Ted Flemming said the 5,000 kits have "greatly relieved the pressure on testing" in the province, which has struggled to scale up its testing initiatives. Read more about what's happening in N.B.

Nova Scotia has removed having travelled outside the province as a requirement for securing a COVID-19 test. People in the province still need to fill out an assessment form and book an appointment to get a test. Read more about what's happening in N.S.

Prince Edward Island's chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said eight of the 22 known COVID-19 cases on the island are considered recovered. Read more about what's happening on P.E.I.

Health officials and politicians in Newfoundland and Labrador are worried after COVID-19 cases emerged in a long-term care home. Read more about what's happening in N.L.

The Northwest Territories hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk is putting up a checkstop to try and protect the community against COVID-19. Read more about what's happening across Canada's North, including the story of how one long-term care facility is trying to prepare.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first, faint signs the outbreak there may be nearing its peak, but said it's not time yet to relax physical distancing restrictions.

"The numbers look like it may be turning," Cuomo said.

The state has averaged just under 600 deaths daily for the past four days. Though horrific, the somewhat steady daily totals were seen as a positive sign. Cuomo also reported that the number of new people entering New York hospitals daily has dropped, as has the number of critically ill patients needing ventilators. But he said the strains on the state's health-care workers were still at unsustainable levels.

The nation's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, was cautiously optimistic, saying that in New York, "what we have been doing has been working."

Japan's prime minister on Tuesday declared a month-long state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures after a spike in infections there but it came in the form of a stay-at-home request — not an order — and violators will not be penalized. Japan has the world's oldest population, a worrying target for a virus that has been killing the elderly at much higher rates than other age groups.

China, the first country to go into lockdown, which was also among the strictest, reported no new deaths over the past 24 hours for the first time since it began publishing statistics on the virus that emerged in December in the central city of Wuhan. Many infectious disease experts, however, have been skeptical of the figures coming out of China.

The final travel restrictions on residents in Wuhan are due to be lifted Wednesday and Denmark said it planned to reopen schools next week for students up to age 11 — a development that feels impossibly distant elsewhere in the world.

New coronavirus cases were also dropping in the European hot spots of Italy and Spain. In France, although daily deaths spiked to a record of 833, the rate of new intensive care hospitalizations has slowed dramatically.

Medical workers in protective suits talk as they prepare to check drivers in Collegno, near Turin, Italy as the spread of COVID-19 continues. (Massimo Pinca/Reuters)

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte promised residents that they will soon "reap the fruit of these sacrifices" in personal liberties, though he declined to say when a nationwide lockdown would be lifted. Italy has the world's highest death toll — over 16,500 — but intensive care units in the north are no longer airlifting patients to other regions.

Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have been confirmed infected and nearly 75,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate underreporting by some governments. Deaths in the U.S. neared 11,000, with more than 368,000 confirmed infections.