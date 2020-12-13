Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Sunday

The latest:

The first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada is to arrive in the country on Sunday night, according to the military commander leading the national vaccine distribution effort.

More doses of the vaccine, processed in Europe, are scheduled to arrive on Monday, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin said in an interview on Rosemary Barton Live.

Once distributed, provinces will administer the vaccine to people in priority population groups, including front-line health-care workers and long-term care residents.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that "the first 30,000 doses are expected to arrive in just a few days," and he expects up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine to arrive before the end of the month.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said on Sunday that she would be issuing "focused" statements on the immunization campaign, to answer questions and address "the increasing amounts" of misinformation circulating about vaccines.

In Sunday's statement, she said it's possible for someone to have a serious adverse reaction to a vaccine but added that "the chances of this are extremely rare — generally less than one in a million."

"Canada has a well-established vaccine safety monitoring system. Once the vaccine is on the market, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada will monitor for any adverse events after immunization, in collaboration with the provinces and territories and the manufacturer," Tam said.

What's happening across Canada

As of 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Canada's COVID-19 case count stood at 458,805 with 73,479 of those cases considered active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 13,406.

In British Columbia, about 200 mink have died on a farm in Fraser Valley, east of Vancouver, where a COVID-19 outbreak was declared nearly a week ago.

Manitoba reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths on Sunday.

Ontario reported 1,677 new cases and 16 additional deaths. The new figures come as the province prepares to impose tighter restrictions in two regions starting at midnight — in York Region, just north of Toronto, and Windsor-Essex.

Quebec recorded 1,994 new cases and 33 more deaths.

New Brunswick reported two new cases.

Nova Scotia added six new cases, all of which have been traced back to previously reported cases or travel outside Atlantic Canada. Meanwhile, rapid testing is now available in Antigonish and Halifax.

Newfoundland and Labrador's active caseload dropped to 22 as it saw no new cases and one recovery.

What's happening around the world

As of Sunday morning, more than 71.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 46.9 million of those considered recovered or resolved, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S. The global death toll stood at more than 1.6 million.

In Asia, South Korea has set another record for its daily coronavirus tally with 1,030, as authorities struggle to suppress the viral spread. About 80 per cent of the new cases were found in the densely populated Seoul area, where authorities have shut nightclubs and other high-risk venues, banned late-night dining and taken other steps to slow the spread.

A worker performs a COVID-19 test at a testing site in Seoul on Sunday. (Kim Hong-ji/Reuters)

In Europe, elderly residents of Scottish nursing homes will start receiving the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech on Monday. The residents, along with nursing home staff, will be the next to get the innoculations after 5,000 health service workers and vaccinators in Britain received the shots, Scottish officials said Sunday.

In the Americas, the United States has recorded more than 16 million cases of COVID-19, by far the most of any country in the world, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. also leads the world in deaths related to the coronavirus at more than 297,600.

In Africa, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune suddenly reappeared after nearly two months out of the public eye recovering from COVID-19. Tebboune, who fell ill and left for treatment in Germany in late October, said in a video message that it may still be several more weeks before he is fit enough to return to the North African country.