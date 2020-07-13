The latest on the coronavirus outbreak for Sept. 29.

A woman poses in front of a flower display dedicated to front-line health-care workers in celebration of China's upcoming National Day in Beijing on Tuesday. (Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images)

Government announces plan to buy 7.9 million rapid COVID tests



Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced Tuesday a plan to buy roughly 7.9 million rapid point-of-care COVID-19 tests from U.S.-based Abbott Laboratories. The purchase is meant to offer other testing options to Canadians at a time when the country's testing apparatus is being severely strained, with coronavirus caseloads spiking in some regions.



To date, the vast majority of tests have been done at public health clinics, with samples then sent to laboratories for analysis — a process that can take days. A point-of-care test could be administered by trained professionals in other settings. The test Canada is looking to buy — the ID NOW — can produce results from a nasal swab in as little as 13 minutes.



While Canada has announced this purchase from a well-regarded U.S. firm, the test itself has not yet been approved by Health Canada for distribution. "As with many of our agreements for equipment, tests and vaccines, we have pursued an advanced purchase agreement to secure Canada's access to these tests conditional on Health Canada's regulatory approval," Anand said. "These rapid tests will aid in meeting the urgent demands from provinces and territories to test Canadians and reduce wait time for results, which is key to reducing the spread of the virus."



Anand said that, beyond the Abbott deal, Canada will proactively purchase other rapid tests in bulk to supply the country. With tens of thousands of tests being done each day, the demand is high.



Health experts — including Dr. David Naylor, the co-chair of the federal government's COVID-19 task force — have for weeks been urging regulators to approve rapid testing to take the pressure off testing centres. While other major Western countries such as the U.S. authorized point-of-care tests months ago, Health Canada regulators have been slow to give the necessary approvals to deploy these devices.

Alberta could lose hundreds of doctors over dispute 2:20 Hundreds of doctors are considering leaving Alberta in the middle of a pandemic and the impact will be felt across the province, but especially on smaller communities. The doctors say it's because of an ongoing dispute with the provincial government about health-care spending.

IN BRIEF



COVID-19 benefit bill will be a confidence vote, Liberal House leader says



Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez says the Liberals' recently introduced COVID-19 economic package bill will be a vote of confidence — one that could put the minority government to the test as early as Tuesday night. The legislation in question, Bill C-4, would introduce a series of new COVID-19 benefits for Canadians to ease their transition away from the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB).



"We are in the [second] wave of #COVID-19, but we have a plan. Our bill on sick leave and support to families is at the core of it. We will consider the vote on the legislation as a matter of confidence," Rodriguez tweeted Tuesday morning. "Canadians can't wait. We need to move forward. Together."



This means the Liberals' minority government could face its first make-or-break test of the fall sitting. It appears the government is in a good position to avoid a snap election, however.



Last week, the government secured NDP support for C-4 by boosting the value of the weekly benefit for self-employed or gig workers to $500 from $400 and expanding eligibility for paid sick leave. The New Democrats' support would all but guarantee the bill's passage.

COVID-19 physicians warn Ontario's testing, tracing plans fall short

Amid a surge of coronavirus transmission in Ontario, some physicians warn the province's plan to ramp up efforts to prevent new infections will fall short unless further measures are taken to clamp down on community spread. Ontario on Monday reported 700 new confirmed cases, marking the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.



"We had an opportunity in the summer when case counts were low to really fine-tune our system around test, trace and isolate," said Dr. Tara Kiran, a Toronto-based researcher and family physician. "I think the recent spike in numbers shows we weren't ready."



In Toronto, more than half of people getting tested don't see their result for two days or more, while close to half who do wind up testing positive aren't being reached by contact tracers within 24 hours, the latest Toronto Public Health data shows. Given the challenges, various physician leaders, including the Ontario Hospital Association, are pushing the province to return to tighter, Stage 2 restrictions on indoor bars and restaurants, gyms, places of worship, movie theatres and other non-essential businesses.



One epidemiologist warns Ontario has already hit a tipping point. Dr. David Fisman, a professor with the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, stressed with current case counts and turnaround times, it's likely people infected by someone who's currently being contact-traced are already infecting a third round of contacts. "When we're up above 500 cases a day," he said, "you can't meaningfully contact-trace."

Police in Alberta field thousands of COVID-19 complaints, issue few fines

Despite thousands of complaints about people not following COVID-19 restrictions, Alberta RCMP and Edmonton police have only handed out 40 tickets since the spring.



Alberta Health Services said it received 5,100 reports of a "concern about a business or public place that is not following restrictions," between May 23 and Sept. 22. AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said concerns are related to COVID-19 public health orders, including the two-metre physical distancing requirement and self-isolation.



RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, a media relations officer, said officers issued 20 tickets for violations under the Alberta Public Health Act or the Federal Quarantine Act between mid-May and the end of September. Those fines were related to U.S. travellers contravening border control orders, residents not complying with foreign travel quarantine orders and people not adhering to physical distancing requirements. In Edmonton, police issued 20 tickets over the past four months, mostly for a lack of physical distancing.

THE SCIENCE



COVID-19 in Canada will get worse before it gets better



Cases of COVID-19 will likely continue to climb in Canada's most populous provinces for a while even if people start to hunker down, experts say, because of the nature of the infection. Epidemiologists look at the effective reproductive number of COVID-19, which describes how many other people an infected person will pass the coronavirus onto on average. Public health experts like to see the value significantly below one so cases don't snowball and spread out of control.



The effective reproductive number of COVID-19 in Canada continues to hover at 1.4, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported on Friday. That means for every 10 people who test positive for COVID-19, they'll likely infect 14 others who then pass it on to 20 others and so on.



Christopher Labos, a physician in Montreal with an epidemiology degree, said the effective reproductive number also varies depending on the population in which a virus is spreading. "If nothing changes, certainly it'll keep rising and may even surpass a number of cases we had before," Labos said.



The doubling time depends on how contagious someone is, the likelihood they'll contact and infect another susceptible person and the frequency of contact. But Labos said there's another important factor: individual changes in behaviour. "We probably will see rising case numbers in the next few days, maybe in the next few weeks. But if we take action now and control stuff, we might see this virus plateau before the end of the year. And that's really what we're trying to hope for."

AND FINALLY...



The sound (and science) of music: School bands adapt to COVID-19

Students in band class at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate in Regina must blow into their instruments through masks with a slit. (Kirk Fraser/CBC News)

Students in a Regina high school band class say the simple act of playing music together gives them a sense of normalcy, despite major changes to the way schools are run in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I love playing music. It just feels like home, I guess," Aiyna Yowin, a Grade 9 student at Sheldon-Williams Collegiate, told CBC News.



Students placed in cohorts rehearse inside a large auditorium, sitting two metres apart. They all face forward and blow into their brass and wind instruments through holes cut in disposable surgical masks. Those instruments — including clarinets, trombones, tubas and saxophones — also have bell covers over the end where the sound comes out.



Across Canada, many students still aren't allowed to sing or play certain instruments inside school. In July, Saskatchewan gave orchestras and bands the green light with a few restrictions, but it's mostly up to school divisions to figure out how to resume in-person band class safely.



Clarinet player Kaley Pekar is getting used to playing with a mask and without a large band beside her. She's focusing on the positive. "I like how it's a smaller group. We get more one-on-one time," she said. When the band strikes up, she can lose herself in the moment and the music. "It's pretty great. I like it."

